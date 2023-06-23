Watch: BTS Star Jungkook Gets Mobbed At Airport, Tries To Protect Fan From Falling

The Golden Maknae Jeon Jungkook of the megapopular K-Pop boyband BTS continues to captivate fans. Not only with his extraordinary talent but also with his genuine kindness and compassion. The K-pop superstar recently found himself in the midst of a chaotic scene at Incheon Airport, where he displayed his caring nature by coming to the aid of a fan in need. As news broke that Jungkook would be returning to Seoul from his busy overseas schedule, dedicated ARMYs wasted no time in flocking to the airport. They had hoped of catching a glimpse of their beloved artist. However, the immense crowd that gathered soon turned into a frenzy of fervent fans, all eager to get close to Jungkook.

Amidst the chaos, a fan stumbled and nearly fell victim to the overwhelming surge of people. Acting swiftly, Jungkook extended a helping hand and ensured her safety. The genuine concern and care he showed for the individual in distress resonated deeply with those present. The video capturing Jungkook’s act of kindness is now making rounds on social media platforms. It has garnered immense attention from members of the ARMY. However, fans were not happy with how the situation had unfolded. Many flooded Twitter with messages, praising Jungkook for his selflessness but at the same time mentioning that fans should always keep a safe distance. “How hard is it to not mob him… and he is still too nice to try to help the fan you don’t deserve him,” wrote an ARMY.

Another fan tweeted, “Jungkook’s the sweetest and kindest but please don’t mob him or any bts members.”

“The way JK noticed the girl fell in the middle of the crowd and he is tryna help her. He is so humble despite being surrounded by a big crowd. Jungkook might be happy by seeing the crowd showing how much he is loved in his home country but please respect his personal space,” a member of the ARMY wrote.

Another tweet read, “Breaking my own promise of not posting airport media because I am so angry right now… There are some ethics of being a fan too, learn please and yes bring back purple ribbon project ARMYs…”

Back in 2018, Ashley, then 36-year-old ARMY from Florida began the Purple Ribbon Project. During BTS’s airport arrivals or departures, fans participating in the Purple Ribbon Project hold purple ribbons as a visual reminder to maintain order, respect personal space, and avoid pushing or overcrowding. The purple ribbons act as a symbolic barrier, encouraging fans to maintain a safe distance and ensuring the well-being of both BTS and fellow fans. The project gained prominence as an effort to create a more controlled and secure environment during airport encounters, considering the immense popularity and enthusiastic nature of BTS’s fanbase.