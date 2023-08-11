Watch: BTS' V Is 'Stuck' Remembering His Unrequited Love In Rainy Days Music Video

Just like his previous single, BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s Rainy Days is a lovelorn track where the musician travels down memory lane with soulful lyrics about returning back to an ex-lover. He vocally details his pursuit alongside mellow beats and sings lulls of deciphering what to say to instantly find his way to the person he is longing for. The track is a melancholic jam about taking lonely paths and V’s lilting soprano only accentuates its romantic yet heartbreaking vibe. Rainy Days offer three prerequisites of a hit track - the acoustic guitar, constant waiting on cold and rainy evenings, and passionate lyrics.

V’s new rendition emphasises how no matter where you are or what you’ve been through, monsoon is the perfect time to sit and dwell on those who got away. While V’s stunning vocals feel like a cool stream of heavy pouring, the music video balances out the rest with its neutral tone. “Rainy days/ I’m thinking about you/ What to say/ Wish I knew how to/ Find the way/ Right back to you/ On rainy days like," V sings in the chorus to express his longing.

Meanwhile, each moment in the music video is savoured slowly to give glimpses of the K-pop idol’s darkest and lonely days. He is cozy and stuck following a monotonous routine, where getting off the bed, making lonely meals, and working silently takes quite a toll on him.

The only way of finding solace is through his pet dog Yeontan who gets a special cameo in the music video. The graphics of the blooming and un-blooming flower appears to add volumes to the changing flavour of V’s love, where one second he smiles and in the very next frame has a teardrop accumulated in his eyes. The lyrics focus on making up for the time that he has lost and starting again by opening all the doors.

Rainy Days is a soulful melancholy of V’s unrequited love that touches upon the ups and downs of falling apart but still yearning to fix all that’s broken.

Watch Rainy Days below:

Produced by Min Hee-Jin, the music video is directed by Come Back Home fame Shin Dongle. Rainy Days is the second single from V’s debut solo album Layover after Love Me Again.