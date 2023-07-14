Watch: Charlie Puth Wows Audience With Surprise Taylor Swift Cover At Concert

Charlie Puth, renowned for his chart-topping hits, continues to mesmerize audiences with his exceptional talent. During his Live Experience Tour, he delighted fans by delivering a captivating rendition of Taylor Swift’s popular song, I Knew You Were Trouble. As soon as Charlie began singing, the crowd filled with enthusiastic Swifties, erupted in excitement and joined him in the enthralling performance. The electrifying cover quickly gained traction on social media, accumulating over 1 million views and sparking an outpouring of positive comments and heart emojis from viewers.

If you haven’t seen the clip, watch it here:

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “He needs to record this cover ASAP.”

Another wrote, “I don’t know any Taylor songs but I love me some Charlie.”

“He’s like John Mayer, making the ugly faces when he performs,” a comment read.

Social media users who have attended Charlie Puth’s previous concerts came forward to share their experiences and revealed that the talented singer has given similar surprises in his earlier shows as well. A user wrote, “He did it at every show on the tour.” One more wrote, “He did at Selena Gomez revival tour that I went to when I was 4 weeks pregnant.”

Before his performance in Minneapolis, US, in June, Charlie Puth had expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift. He shared his enthusiasm for her live shows, confessing that he had watched more clips of her performances than any other artist that year. Charlie also revealed his aspirations to one day perform for a massive audience, much like Taylor Swift does. “She makes me remember there are even more goals to reach,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has become a major sensation among her fans, who are eagerly splurging on tickets to attend her concerts. The tour is a tribute to all of Swift’s studio albums. Spanning five continents, the tour is the singer’s most expensive tour to date. The tour kicked off in the US on March 17, 2023, and is set to conclude on August 17, 2024, in London, England.

Taylor Swift’s exclusion of certain nations from her Eras Tour has not only disappointed her fans in those countries but has also captured the attention of world leaders. Expressing their disappointment, several leaders have turned to social media to extend invitations to Taylor Swift, urging her to consider bringing the tour to their respective countries.