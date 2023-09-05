Watch: Diana Ross Sings 'Happy Birthday To Beyonce' At Renaissance Tour

Beyonce celebrated her 42nd birthday in the most special way this year on September 4. The American singer-songwriter sent fans into a frenzy yet again on her third and final Renaissance Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night. With her birthday coinciding with the concert, rumours were rife that 79-year-old Diana Ross would make a special appearance at the event, delivering a performance to honour Queen Bey. And guess what? These ongoing speculations turned out to be true.

Surprising the 70,000-plus crowd at the SoFi Stadium, which included A-listed celebrities like Tom Holland and Zendaya, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Adele, Diana Ross sang Happy Birthday to Beyonce, live on stage. Videos of the two greatest music sensations sharing the same platform together are currently doing the rounds on the internet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyonce started her concert at precisely 9:04 p.m. After nearly two hours, at 11 pm, Diana Ross, dressed in a glittery, black gown, walked up on the stage, greeting the Los Angeles crowd with an enthusiastic “Hello.” She treated the audience to one of her hit tracks titled Love Hangover, followed by singing the Happy Birthday song to Beyonce. The pumped-up crowd also joined Ross, singing along with her in the chorus as Beyonce, watched on with a happy smile. She looked gorgeous, decked up in a golden, body-hugging ensemble, imprinted with the illustrations of black hands.

Diana Ross comes out to sing happy birthday to Beyoncé at the Renaissance World Tour. pic.twitter.com/FJThp9vCOA — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023

In the video, Beyonce appeared to look elated by Diana Ross’ sweet gesture as well as the overwhelming response from the crowd. After Ross completed her performance, Beyonce shared a warm hug with the Love Hangover singer, her eyes welling up with happy tears. When Ross announced that she was present at the Renaissance Tour concert only to “celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday,” the Crazy In Love singer mouthed, “I love you,” reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The videos dropped on X (formerly Twitter) have received numerous reactions from Beyonce and Diana Ross’ fans. “Oh, my goodness. I’m so glad I got to see this. What a great moment,” exclaimed one user. Another called it a “Goosebumps” moment. “This has to be a perfect birthday gift for Beyonce,” noted a third individual.

Oh my goodness! I'm so glad I got to see this! What a great moment!— Selene Lee 🦄 (@Selene406) September 5, 2023

this has to be a perfect birthday gift for beyonce— Holá. (@gbolahan_i) September 5, 2023

Ahead of performing one of her famous tracks — Flaws And All, Beyonce delivered a heartwarming speech, expressing her gratitude towards her family members, friends, and especially her fans for giving her so much love.