Watch: Ex-actress Nupur Alankar, Stranded In Kedarnath Amid Landslide, Rescued

Amid the landslides, cloudbursts and floods in Uttarakhand due to heavy rain, many devotees and tourists got stranded in Kedarnath. The rescue team has been airlifting the stranded tourist in the area. Recently, former actress Nupur Alankar, who worked for three decades in the Hindi entertainment industry before embracing sanyas, was also rescued from Kedarnath.

The former actress has shared a video on Instagram of her travelling on a helicopter from the pilgrimage place. In the video, she recorded the aerial view of the entire route towards the shrine.

In the video, she embedded a text that reads, “God planned return differently…The helicopter view for you."

She also shared a video of herself with a helicopter behind her and can be heard saying, “This is a special plane to rescue the people who could not go back yesterday." In the clip, she can be seen donning a saffron woollen cap with a thick shawl.

She also shared a huge line where she can be heard saying that the temperature there is 1 degree. She then panned the video from the huge queue to a house collapsed due near the area. “Once in a lifetime experience I guess," she added.

Nupur also shared a video of her being stranded in traffic for two hours after a landslide happened on the road.

Nupur Alankar has given stellar performances in several TV serials like Shaktimaan, Sonali, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan and Tantra. She also appeared in the films like Saawariya and Raja Ji. She has made her place with her acting mettle and charming personality. Last year, she however had embraced sanyasi life and broke all ties with the materialistic things in life. She is now spending her life in the midst of nature, experiencing peace in the mountains.