Watch: Gong Yoo And Lee Dong Wook Bring Goblin Magic Back And We Are Loving It

Korean drama Goblin has achieved cult classic status among K-drama enthusiasts. With an exceptionally talented cast members like Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun and Yoo In Na, the series is known for its epic love story between a Goblin and a girl who conquer every obstacle to be together. Despite its release almost seven years ago, fans still get excited and feel nostalgic whenever the cast members reunite. Recently, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook teamed up once more, but this time for an advertisement. In a new advertising campaign for SK Enmove, the two South Korean stars ooze style and charm.

In their latest ad campaign, Gong and Lee Dong Woo effortlessly brought their iconic characters back to life. Dressed in sleek black suits with perfect hairstyles, the duo exuded timeless charm. Fans are thrilled by their reunion and are going gaga over this appealing appearance. You can watch the ad below to witness their bromance once again.

Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo in one CF, our goblin-grim reaper duo mini reunion 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/LjbU2U3CII— 💙 (@kdramatreats) September 6, 2023

Meanwhile, during his appearance on the YouTube show Salon Drip in May, Gong Yoo engaged in a humorous conversation with the host, Jang Do Yeon. She spoke about a rumoured conflict between him and Lee Dong Wook, mentioning that it was said they had a fight at a fishing place over a woman. In a playful manner, Gong Yoo responded by asking if she was the woman in question, which left Jang in splits and she said, “I’m in big trouble. I won’t ask this question.”

In a later episode of the show, Lee Dong Wook appeared and expressed his pride at being the reason behind Gong Yoo and Jang Do Yeon’s meeting.

During one of the show’s segments, the host asked Lee Dong Wook if he was upset that his Goblin co-star took a guest spot on Salon Drip. Lee responded that he wasn’t upset at all and humorously claimed that it was because of him that Gong Yoo got to meet Jang Do Yeon for the first time.

When asked about his expectations for the number of views, Lee Dong Wook humorously stated that it might be impossible to beat Gong Yoo but expressed gratitude if the views could reach around 2 million. He then inquired if Gong performed the best. Jang Do Yeon, in response, praised Gong Yoo for doing well and acknowledged the importance of having a popular guest like him for the first episode.