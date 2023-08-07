Watch: Hina Khan Can't Keep Calm After Making Her First Gol Roti

Actress Hina Khan is currently occupied with the shoot of her debut Punjabi film, Shinda Shinda No Papa, alongside Gippy Grewal and his real-life son, Shinda. On Monday, the actress delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse from the sets of the movie, where she is making roti on a village stove. She further expressed her joy at successfully making a round roti for the first time. Hina shared a reel on her Instagram handle, captioning, “My first ever Gaon ke chulhe pe bani Gol roti (My first ever chapati made on a village stove). Made by yours truly. Gulel se marbles bhi udaaye (Also threw marbles with a catapult)."

In the video, the actress is using a belan (rolling pin) to perfectly shape the roti before putting it into the stove. With a sense of accomplishment, she flips the roti and proudly displays it to the camera. In between these moments, she also engages in throwing marbles using a catapult with a playful spirit.

Soon, fans flooded the comments section with their reaction. A user wrote, “Hina looks better than so called overrated actress." While others mentioned, “Hina ji ko ab roti banana aa gaya h ab to aapko vi shadi kar leni chahiye… (Hina, now that you know how to make chapati, you should get married)."

Previously, Hina Khan shared a picture from their forthcoming movie on July 28. The picture displayed Hina Khan and Gippy Grewal holding hands together. Hina exuded elegance in a pink suit, whereas Gippy Grewal donned a black kurta pyjama complemented by a yellow turban.

Hina Khan’s recent appearance was in the music video “Barsaat Aa Gayi," where she shared the screen with Shaheer Sheikh. Before this musical venture, the actress joined forces with Shaheer for three songs, all of which resonated well with the audience.

Hina Khan rose to fame for her prominent role as Akshara in the popular television series “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," produced by Rajan Shahi. Her portrayal in the show endured for an impressive 8 years.