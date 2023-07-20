Watch: How Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Celebrated Her Birthday

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Sirodkar’s daughter Sitara turns 11 today, on July 20. The star kid has already made her debut in the industry with her short ad film for a jewellery brand. She is now winning hearts on the internet after she celebrated her birthday thoughtfully. The birthday girl skipped going for a lavish birthday and celebrated it with young girls of the Mahesh Babu Foundation. Namrata shared a sneak peek video of the meet-and-greet on Instagram. The clip opens with several cycles, which have been gifted to the girls in the NGO. Then we can see Sitara, who is looking beautiful in a white dress, meeting the girls and interacting with them. The starlet also cut a chocolate cake and shared it with the girls. “Little girls happy with their new ride. Now the school is just a bicycle away! Love you our little one for your thoughtfulness and a large heart filled with love. May you make many more such meaningful memories along your glorious journey!! Happy birthday Sitara,” the caption read.

Namrata also shared a picture of Sitara from her recent ad campaign. In the ad, Sitara looks truly like a princess in a green half-saree, while she dazzled in gold jewellery. “Another year older, but always my baby girl. Today is all about celebrating you and the happiness you bring to our lives. Happy birthday my little star Sitara! Love you to the moon and back,” Namrata wrote in the caption of the photo.

Even Mahesh Babu wished his little princess her birthday by sharing another look from her debut photoshoot. He penned the caption, “Happy 11th my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to.”

Sitara is making headlines with her debut in the fashion world with her first commercial advertisement for a jewellery brand. The shoot was launched at Times Square in New York, US — making her the first star kid to achieve such a massive debut at a young age. Reportedly, Sitara charged Rs 1 crore as remuneration for the gig and has donated it to charity.