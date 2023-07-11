CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Movies » Watch: How Nakuul Mehta Is Gearing Up For His 18th On-screen Wedding
1-MIN READ

Watch: How Nakuul Mehta Is Gearing Up For His 18th On-screen Wedding

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 18:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Nakuul Mehta posts a video of his 18th ‘reel’ wedding’.

Nakuul Mehta posts a video of his 18th ‘reel’ wedding’.

Nakuul Mehta is a popular face on the small screen who is currently portraying the role of Ram Kapoor in the series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Nakuul Mehta is one of the famous actors, who has, on many occasions, left the audience enthralled with his performances, be it in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. But, looks like the actor is tired of getting married again and again not once or twice or thrice but for the 18th time in his reel life. The actor has recently graced the OTT with the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

The Ishqbaaz actor decided to convey his feelings humorously by creating a clip on his recent reel wedding. It starts with the actor describing that it is his 18th reel wedding and adds, “Jaan jaa rahi (I am dying). Kon shaadi karta hai itni baar (Who gets married so many times)?” He treated his fans to hilarious glimpses from behind the scenes of his show which included some funny moments, him preparing for the wedding scene, and some light-hearted exchanges with the co-actors and crew. The reel also captured a quick snap of his real-life Jankee and some playful scenes with his on-screen bride Disha Parmar.

In one of the scenes he can be seen putting on makeup, while in the other, he is can be seen getting his pagdi tied before the wedding scene.

The caption read, “The secret sauce to survive multiple REEL weddings revealed. Do NOT share widely.”

Check out the link here-

RELATED NEWS

His Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star, Disha Parmar reacted to the post and wrote, “Too good.” Filmmaker Rocky Jaiswal commented, “Toh why are you not writing a comedy (script), Nakuul Mehta? You will ace it and I will make it.” A fan wrote, “Hahaha superb!”, while another reacted with multiple laughing emojis and commented, “This is epic.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is the reboot version of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s show of the same name which was loved and extremely popular for their chemistry. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, too, created a separate fan base with their chemistry in the reboot version and are now back with season 3 which has kept the audience hooked.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. Hindi TV Industry
  3. nakuul mehta
  4. news18-discover
first published:July 11, 2023, 18:33 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 18:33 IST