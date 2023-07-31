Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Fateh Co-Star Sonu Sood For His Birthday Bash

Paparazzi had a field day clicking celebrities at Sonu Sood’s birthday bash. The event, held at a luxurious restaurant in Mumbai, saw Sonu Sood’s industry colleagues, close friends, and family members. Among the esteemed guests was his Fateh co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez, who graced the occasion with her presence. Videos and pictures from the bash are now all over social media. In one of the glimpses, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen arriving at the event on time. The highlight of the evening was when Sonu Sood cut his impressive two-tier birthday cake, surrounded by his friends who joined in to celebrate his 47th birthday. One of the moments also captured the Fateh jodi enjoying a delectable spread.

On the special occasion, Sonu Sood donned a sporty all-black ensemble. He looked dashing in a black jacket, complemented by a comfortable t-shirt and matching jeans. Jacqueline Fernandez, not to be outdone, stunned in a gorgeous black dress that accentuated her elegance. She completed her look with black heels. The actress paid close attention to her makeup and hair, ensuring a flawless appearance at the event. Soon after his birthday bash, Sonu Sood displayed his chivalry by escorting Jacqueline Fernandez to her car. The actor bid her goodbye before she settled into her vehicle.

Watch the videos here:

Sonu Sood’s birthday was not just a celebration limited to the glitz and glamour of his star-studded bash. It became a touching display of the impact he has had on the lives of many. His fans, inspired by his unwavering dedication to helping those in need, organized a nationwide blood donation drive in his honour. According to the reports, around 800 to 900 blood camps were set up on the occasion. Apart from setting up blood camps, some of them went the extra mile by distributing food to the underprivileged.

Work-wise, Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen together in the film Fateh, a cybercrime. They completed their first schedule in Amristar in March. Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez even took some time out to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Sonu Sood’s upcoming film Fateh, directed by Vaibhav Mishra, promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.