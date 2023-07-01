WATCH: Kannada Actor Darling Krishna And Director Shashank Share Funny Promo For Their Upcoming Film

Darling Krishna and director Shashank have joined forces for their upcoming movie Kousalya Supraja Rama and recently treated fans to a side-splitting video aimed at promoting the film on social media. In the video, the duo engages in a playful discussion about the importance of film promotions. While Shashank argues that strong content eliminates the need for excessive publicity, Darling Krishna holds the opposing view, emphasizing the filmmakers’ responsibility in driving the promotion of their work.

The video cleverly incorporates a tennis theme, with Darling Krishna suggesting that they should skip campaigns, employing his tennis strategy as an analogy. Milana Nagraj, who also features in the video, playfully teases Darling Krishna about his tendency to overthink, jokingly attributing it to his hair loss.

This light-hearted video serves as a powerful promotional tool, designed to generate buzz and captivate the audience. Its goal is to reach a wide range of viewers and ignite excitement for the forthcoming film.

In April, the filmmakers unveiled the first look of Kousalya Supraja Rama, promoting it with the captivating tagline, “Tale of a Real Man." The movie features an ensemble cast, including Darling Krishna, Brinda Acharya, and Sudha Belawadi. Directed by Shashank, renowned for his emotionally impactful love stories such as Krishnan Love Story and Love 360, the film promises a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.

According to a tweet from Director Shashank, “Kousalya Supraja Rama" is slated for a theatrical release on July 28. The tweet announces, “The combo of Darling Krishna & Shashank is coming to tell you, ‘YOUR’ story, which you have never seen before on the silver screen… Get ready to witness the ‘TALE OF A REAL MAN’ from July 28th, 2023, in theaters."