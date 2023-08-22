Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Terrifying In American Horror Story's Spooky Teaser

FX network has finally dropped the official teaser of the 12th instalment of the award-winning anthology series American Horror Story. The teaser video revealed that part one of the new season is named American Horror Story: Delicate, after Danielle Valentine’s book Delicate Condition. The official teaser focused on the sinister aspect of motherhood. Apart from revealing that it will premiere on September 20, the clip also unveiled the first look of three leading ladies—Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, and they are spooky through and through. Looking at their platinum blonde wig, lighter base to make their skin look paler, smokey eyes with over-the-top add-on lashes and bold red lips, it won’t be wrong to say that their look seeks inspiration from Lady Gaga.

The official teaser video opens with the glances of its actresses. The next frame will take you to a room where women, standing in a circle sing a haunting version of the classic nursery rhyme Rock-A-Bye-Baby. Throughout the teaser, you will see abundant spiders and cobwebs strewn everywhere. This is when Emma Roberts screams while lying on a hospital bed. The video also hints that Cara Delevingne might be essaying a negative role, as her mysterious character was seen holding a liquid-filled needle. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian, dressed in all black is seen cradling her baby bump, which then turns into a giant spider. All in all the teaser makes sure to give you goosebumps till the end and in an attempt to do so, Kardashian’s all-black spider web dress moment is hands down the most skin-crawling of the bunch.

The video was shared with the caption, “Watch the OFFICIAL TEASER for FX’s AHS: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu.”

The news about the 12th season first came to light in April, when one of its two creators Ryan Murphy revealed through a post that Kim Kardashian is making her franchise debut alongside Emma Roberts. Sharing the video, Murphy wrote in the caption, “Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer.”

Apart from Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne, American Horror Story: Delicate boasts an ensemble cast, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a cameo from AHS mainstay Zachary Quinto.