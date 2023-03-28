Kranti Redkar has featured in several Marathi films and daily soap over the years. Kranti has a huge fan following and often shares her life updates with her fans on social media with photos and Instagram Reels. The actress is currently in Nagpur, Maharashtra with her husband Sameer Wankhede. Kranti dropped a video of herself relishing the spicy mutton gravy in the city. The Instagram reel opens with Kranti greeting and then she pans the camera towards her plate.

Kranti has almost finished her food. She can be seen sweating because of the spicy food. The actress then pans the camera towards her friends who brought her to the eatery. She then showed her fans the mouth-watering desserts that they would have to finish their food.

The actress then shared that her husband is enjoying the food and is ok with the spice in the food. After that, she panned the camera towards Sameer who asked her to stop filming him. To which Kranti can be heard saying, “So pricey no, Some people are so pricey.”

By the end of the Reel, Kranti shared that they had their food in a restaurant named Shankar Bhojnalaya. She also requested her followers to visit the place once if they are in Nagpur.

“Oh god, how I forgot to share this experience in Nagpur. Shankar Bhojnalay must visit Nagpur Sarika Nkale what an evening (sic),” Kranti wrote in the caption of the picture.

Watch the Instagram Reel here:

Kranti Redkar is married to IPS officer Sameer Wankhede. The couple is blessed with two twin daughters Zyda and Ziya. Kranti also has a clothing line after her daughter’s name.

Sameer Wankhede made headlines in 2021 during the Cordelia Cruise Drug Case which involved Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, Kranti Redkar is known for her impressive performance in Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Gracy Singh in the lead roles. Kranti has also featured in films like Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, Shahanpan Dega Deva, Fakta Ladh Mhana, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Kho-Kho, Murder Mestri and Karaar.

