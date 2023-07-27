Watch: Lavanya Tripathi's 'Fantastic Workout' Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Actress Lavanya Tripathi is set to join the Konidela family soon after her engagement to Varun Tej. The actress intends to channel her energy into her family life and pursue her passion for classical dance. While we may not witness her on the big screen for some time, her online presence continues to bring joy to her fans.

During a recent photoshoot, Lavanya displayed her stunning appearance while working out at the gym, showcasing her strength through weightlifting and stretching exercises.

Lavanya’s dedication to her fitness is evident from her frequent gym visits and well-structured workout. Pilates, being an essential part of her fitness regimen, contributes to enhancing mobility and strength in her body, reflecting her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Lavanya’s vegetarian diet sounds nutritious and well-balanced. By incorporating fibre and protein-rich foods like broccoli, quinoa, and sprouts, she ensures she gets essential nutrients for her overall health and well-being. This diet choice reflects her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and making mindful food choices.

According to a source close to their family, Varun and Lavanya have opted for a destination wedding, planning to keep it intimate and low-key. The wedding will take place in Italy, with only a select few close friends from the industry and their family members attending. The celebration promises to be a fairy-tale affair, brimming with surprises and beautiful moments.

Indeed, Italy has been a popular destination for celebrity weddings, with couples like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh choosing picturesque locations for their nuptials. As for Varun and Lavanya, the location of their wedding is yet to be revealed. They recently got engaged on June 9, and their fans eagerly await updates on where they will choose to exchange their wedding vows in Italy.