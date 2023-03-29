Gaurav More is one of the most loved actors in the Marathi industry. The actor entertains the audience with his exceptional acting skills and his viral social media content. Recently, he posted a video that is garnering the attention of the masses. In the video, he is seen grooving to the dance number One 2 Ka 4 with BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil. The video is now trending on social media.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Maha Pashudhan Expo 2023. It was indeed a great experience with MP Sujay Vikhe Patil in Shirdi”.

Several other leaders and artists also graced the event with their presence. Singer Sudesh Bhosale, who primarily sings for Bollywood films, was also seen captivating the attention of the audience with his melodious voice. While sharing the video with Sudesh Bhosale, Gaurav More wrote, “Shirdi Festival 2019. To whom we grew up watching. I feel lucky to have Sudesh sir by my side throughout the magical night. I love you sir and thank you for yesterday night”. Check out the video here:

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Big fan." Another user commented, “Ek Number." One user also added, “Amazing dance.” Some social media users showered the duo with love and affection. So far, the video has garnered over 1,23,000 views.

This is not the first time, the actor often shares videos and pictures which become trending in a couple of hours. His energetic persona and acting chops often create a stir on the internet and this time was no different.

On the professional front, Gaurav More has been featured in films like Sanju, Balkadu, Vicky Velingkar and Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab. Some of his other notable projects include Mauli, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Sarva Line Vyasta Aahet and others. He has also been a part of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra TV show. Meanwhile, Sujay Vikhe Patil is an Indian politician from BJP and is a member of the 17th Lok Sabha representing Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar constituency.

