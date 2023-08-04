Watch: Mari Selvaraj Shares A Heartwarming Video Featuring Vadivelu

Director Mari Selvaraj has been riding high on the success of his recently-released film Maamannan. In this film, actor Vadivelu was seen playing the lead. He delivered an exceptional performance. Vadivelu’s portrayal of the titular character Maamannan sparked a notable discourse within the film. Recently, Mari Selvaraj shared another update regarding the film. With a heartwarming post, he shared the moment he found out how Maamannan was a person. Mari Selvaraj shared a video featuring Vadivelu on Twitter. The video shows Vadivelu singing a song titled Gnayiru Enbathu from the film Kaakum Karangal. Sharing the video, Mari Selvaraj said, “This was the moment, journey and song when I found Maamannan as a person, who could sing a song filled with love and philosophy." Vadivelu is seen sitting in a car, delivering a delightful rendition of the classic song. The clip went viral in no time, with fans showering their praises on both stars.

The movies Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, previously helmed by Mari Selvaraj, featured captivating narratives. Similarly, Maamannan has emerged as a significant addition to Tamil cinema, following in the footsteps of its predecessors. The film has garnered fervent applause from audiences, achieving both remarkable acclaim from critics and substantial success at the box office.

Maamannan featured a diverse ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu played the main characters in the film, with Fahadh Faasil taking on a prominent role. The movie showcased AR Rahman’s music. Maamannan had a theatrical release on June 29. It was released on Netflix on July 27; and has since held the top position in India, trending as number one on the streaming platform. The film has been produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.