Telugu actor Nani is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Dasara. The Srikanth Odela has been creating waves amongst the masses, especially after Nani’s fierce and rugged look from the film was unveiled. Now, as a part of his promotional journey, Nani visited the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on March 19, ahead of the India Vs Australia second ODI match. The 39-year-old star engaged in a fun interaction with the commentators, followed by flaunting his batting skills, naming his favourite Indian cricketers, and even teaching Australian batter Aaron Finch some dance steps from Dasara’s foot-tapping song Dhoom Dhaam.

Nani donned an all-black ensemble, layered with an uber-cool jacket, bearing the name of Dasara, along with the film’s release date, which is March 30. He engaged in a candid conversation with cricketer-turned-pundits Sunil Gavaskar and Aaron Finch, accompanied by sports television presenter Mayanti Langer, reports OTT Play.

Nani, who essayed the role of a cricketer in the 2019 film Jersey, was asked by the commentators to display his cricketing prowess. Obliging to the request, Nani exhibited a brilliant cover drive with a cricket bat at the Visakhapatnam stadium, impressing those present on the premises. He even taught Aaron Finch how to perfect the Dhoom Dhaam track’s hook step, following which the entire stadium witnessed a roaring holler and cheer from the crowd.

Hey Visakhapatnam, brace yourselves for an exciting day, covers are coming off and the sun's shining bright ☀️Catch our Dharani aka Natural Star @NameisNani cheering up for team India at the #IndVsAus ODI 2nd Match today 💥😍@SLVCinemasOffl #Dasara #DasaraOnMarch30th#Nani pic.twitter.com/1Hg4M6Ct5g — Nani Fans Association (@nfa_hyd) March 19, 2023

Speaking about his all-time favourite cricketer, Nani revealed that he admires Sachin Tendulkar the most. Recalling his childhood days, the Telugu Natural Star revealed that being a big fan of the former Indian cricketer, Nani used to turn off his television screen when Sachin was bowled out. Opening up on his current favourite cricketer, Nani took the name of India captain Rohit Sharma.

The Hit actor further labelled a few Indian cricketers based on their personalities. While Rohit Sharma attained the title of Gentleman from Nani, Virat Kohli was called a Gang Leader. Meanwhile, Nani called Hardik Pandya to be a Pilla Zamindar. Looking at the second ODI, the Men in Blue were brought to their knees with Australia registering a massive 10-wicket victory.

Speaking of Dasara, the upcoming gangster action thriller is set against the backdrop of Godavarikhani’s Singareni coal mines in Telangana. Apart from Nani, Dasara, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 30 also boasts a cast ensemble of Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, and Sai Kumar in important roles.

