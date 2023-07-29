Watch: Parineeti Chopra Can't Stop Blushing When Asked About Her Wedding Date

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings with her fiance Raghav Chadha in a lavish engagement ceremony hosted on May 13. Ever since then, their marriage date has become a massive talk of the town. Even though an official confirmation is yet-awaited by the engaged couple, it is quite often that Parineeti Chopra gets asked about her D-Day. That is precisely what happened when the actress caught the attention of the paparazzi on Friday, July 28. She was spotted at the airport in an uber-cool all-black look, but her blushing reaction to a marriage-related question became the major highlight.

The Bollywood diva chose a black uneven-hem shirt paired with matching comfy trousers for the outing. White spotless shoes and black sunglasses were used as an accessory, while minimal makeup and mid-parted hair left loose completed the entire look. She was seen donning her exquisite engagement ring as the actress waved at the paps waiting at the luggage counter. When apparently asked about her wedding dates, Parineeti blushed a bit before turning away. Catch a glimpse of her latest public appearance here:

Just days after her engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra revealed it didn’t take her more than one breakfast date with Raghav to know he was all that she needed in a partner. The Girl on the Train actress was moved by the AAP politician’s humour, wit, and calming personality. While sharing a carousel of photos from her engagement on Instagram, Parineeti described the occasion as a dream come true.

“When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she said of the occasion.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra last shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. She next has The Great Indian Rescue and Amar Singh Chamkila in her kitty.