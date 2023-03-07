Actress Prajakta Mali is one of the most sought-after names in Marathi film and television industry. Apart from her acting prowess the diva has also started her business. The 33-year-old actress recently launched her own jewelry brand named PrajaktaRaaj in Mumbai. You can see the actress’ extensive collections by looking at her Instagram feed. However, recently Prajakta shared a glimpse of her new collection which is garnering attention all over social media.

In the video Prajakta appears in a maroon silk saree with golden border, which she paired with a royal blue blouse.

The Marathi diva looks absolutely stunning. Apart from this, the actress wore heavy traditional jewellery from her newly launched brand. The clip has grabbed the eyeballs of many social media users.

“It has been 2 months today since the start of the “PrajaktaRaaj" season. Preserving our culture, making a debut in business, getting your love acknowledged. It gives happiness and satisfaction. Thank you very much. Keep it up” she wrote in the caption.

The video went viral in no time. One of the users commented, “Beautiful Collection”, another one wrote, “ Sundar”. “Art and presentation that provide an aesthetic experience. Beautiful presentation” commented the third user. While many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Last week, the actress shared another string of pictures from her jewelry collection. In the photos the actress is seen in her Marathi Avatar. She is seen in a purple and red bordered saree, which she paired with a contrast red blouse. For jewellery Prajakta wore a gold-plated, coin-shaped chained necklace along with small-studded coin earrings and a pearl-encrusted nose ring. She completed her look with two sets of green glass bangles.

Prajakta rounded off her traditional ensemble with a large red bindi and a tight high bun and added roses to it. The actress smiled her heart out as she posed for the camera.

Prajakta Mali held a grand launch ceremony while launching her jewellery brand PrajaktaRaaj’s. The grand inaugural ceremony was attended by MNS President Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila. On the opening day the actress showcases all the popular Maharashtrian jewellery including Chandrahar, Sara, Masolia, Bakulihar, Thushi, Mohanmal, and Shindeshahi Tode among others will be available under her brand.

