Watch: Preity Zinta Channels Her Inner Barbie In This Unmissable Fun Shoot

The Barbie fever is running high. Everything around us has transformed into pink. All credit goes to the visionary Greta Gerwig, whose influence has sparked unprecedented excitement. Even after the much-anticipated release of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s movie, the pink frenzy is showing no signs of fading. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta’s latest Instagram entry is a testament to this.

In a delightful post, Preity Zinta channelled her inner Barbie. Clad in a frill-covered pink dress and stylish Barbie heels, she did the photoshoot some time back. The Barbie fever had clearly left an indelible impression on her, as she couldn’t resist sharing the clip with her followers after watching the movie. Along with it, she wrote, “Channeling my inner Barbie. Did this fun shoot some time ago & couldn’t resist posting it after seeing Barbie this weekend.” She even reviewed the film and said, “LOVED the movie & the fact that the theater was mostly Pink. So much fun watching a movie after so long.”

Take a look:

Even fans couldn’t resist complimenting Preity Zinta on her latest post. “She is real barbie,” wrote a fan. Another one commented, “The only BARBIE I’ve ever LOVEEEEEDDDDDDD.” Some even demanded a Bollywood version of Barbie with Preity Zinta in the lead role.

Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hit the theatres on July 21 in India. The film revolves around a tale centered around a doll residing in the world of Barbie Land. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she is expelled from the land for not fitting into the perceived notion of perfection. Undeterred, she embarks on a thrilling adventure in the real world. Apart from Margot Robbie, the film stars Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon and Micheal Cara in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Preity Zinta, the actress was last seen in Neeraj Pathak’s action comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol. She also appeared with Vir Das in an episode of Fresh Off The Boat, an American sitcom. Preity Zinta last produced a web series The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.