Watch: Producer Listin Stephen Drops BTS Video Of His Next Thriller Garudan

The much-awaited movie Garudan, starring Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon, has been generating buzz for quite some time. After a thirteen-year hiatus, the dynamic duo is set to grace the screen together once again. The film recently went on floors, and producer Listin Stephen shared an exciting behind-the-scenes video from the set, capturing the attention of fans. The clip offers glimpses of the preparations, with actors, cameramen, and technicians gearing up for the shoot. Posting the video on the official Instagram handle, Listin Stephen wrote, “Some preparation is necessary. Garudan Loading" in the caption.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section upon seeing the clip. One user wrote, “Very graceful location," while many others showered the post with heart and fire emoticons.

According to reports, the movie is currently being filmed in Kochi. Suresh Gopi was the first to join the set, followed by Biju Menon, who joined after completing his shoot for Jis Jo, Garudan is expected to be a thrilling film that delves into the legal battle between a police officer and a teacher, promising to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Reports suggest that Suresh Gopi will be portraying the character of Harish Madhav, a police officer, while Biju Menon will be seen as Professor Nishant.

The film is helmed by debutant director Arun Verma, produced by Listin Stephen, and scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The cinematography is handled by Ajay David Kachappilly, with editing by Sreejith Sarang. Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music. Actress Abhirani will play a prominent role in the movie, while Siddique, Dileesh Pothan, Jagadeesh, Major Ravi, Nishanth Sagar, Jayas Jose, Ranjith Kankol, and Ranjini will be seen in supporting roles.

As per the latest reports, the production of the movie will take place in Hyderabad and Kochi, with an estimated shooting duration of around 80 days.

During a recent media interaction, director Arun Verma described ‘Garudan’ as a different film, stating, “I don’t want to categorize it as a mass or class film just yet. We’re attempting to make a fantastic film while staying true to the script."