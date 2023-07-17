Watch: Ragini Dwivedi Grooves To Jailer's Trending Song Kaavaalaa But With A Twist

The first single from Jailer, Kaavaalaa was dropped a few days ago. Since then, the upbeat track has been everywhere. Not just the audience who are hooked to the peppy dance number composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao’s voice, but celebrities as well. Many have tried their hands on the trendy hook step, and now Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has also jumped on the bandwagon but with a twist.

The actress has a collaboration video on Instagram with a dancing reality show, Dance Deewane winner and Bigg Boss 7 fame Kishen Bilagali dancing to the tunes. Instead of dancing to the original track, the actress shook her legs to the mash-up of the Oo Solriya Mama from Pushpa: The Rise and Kaavaalaa. They began dancing to Oo Solriya Mama and then shifted to the trendy song. She can be seen grooving to the hook step of Kaavaalaa by the end of the clip. The actress can be seen in a neon crop hoodie that she paired with blue printed gym shorts and completed her look with orange shoes.

The penned caption of the Instagram Reel read, “Life is a quick twist with some remix." Ragini expressed her gratitude in the comments section after the video reached more than 1 million. “Thank you, guys, for all the love," Ragini said.

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia left everyone impressed, setting fire after she dropped a video of herself dancing to Kaavaalaa with two other dancers who matched steps with her. The Lust Stories 2 actress penned the caption of the video, “If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of Kaavaalaa."

In Jailer, Rajinikanth, who is headlining the film, will be seen in the character of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the leading lady. The film is expected to be an action-packed entertainer and boasts a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and Tamannaah Bhatia in crucial roles.

The director has also roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo who is looking exceptional in the teaser along with Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq in a pivotal role. It has been backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is set to release in theatres on August 10.