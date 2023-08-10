Watch: Rajinikanth Interacts With Team Jailer After Private Screening At His Office

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has an illustrious acting career and has been a part of more than 150 films across different languages. He is one of the few living legends, who has left an indelible mark on the audience through his films. The 72-year-old actor is still going quite strong, in terms of stardom and has a massive fan following throughout the country.

One of his highly anticipated films, Jailer, has been released in theatres today, August 10. His fans are in a frenzy to watch their favourite superstar on the silver screen. The film has already developed a lot of hype on social media and is expected to be a commercial success as well. Now, there has been news that Rajinikanth recently organised a screening of the film. He seemed highly impressed after watching his film.

Jailer is Rajinikanth’s 169th film. It is directed by popular South director Nelson Dilipkumar. According to reports, Rajinikanth organised a special screening of the film on Monday at the office of his production house, Sun Pictures. It has been reported that Rajinikanth was highly impressed by the final cut and even praised Nelson Dilipkumar after watching the film.

A video of this incident is also going viral on social media, where Rajinikanth looks visibly happy after watching the film and even shakes hands with the technicians and members of the production house and the film.

Reportedly, it has been found that Rajinikanth will be going to the Himalayas as a part of taking forward his old tradition. He often sets out on a mountain adventure after completing a film. Earlier, he wasn’t able to do so because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to early reviews, the film is turning out to be a huge hit at the box office, as people are flocking to theatres to watch the film. The film has created such hype in South India that some offices have declared a holiday on August 10 for the release of the film. As per reports, some offices in Chennai have even distributed tickets for Jailer to their employees.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer has an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Mirnaa Menon in significant roles.