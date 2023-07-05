Watch: Rakhi Sawant Pledges To Walk Barefoot Until Salman Khan Gets Married

Actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant never misses a chance to be in the spotlight, be it due to her outfits or her controversial statements. This time, she has come up with another such quirky act, which has left the viewers in splits. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a clip in which Rakhi can be seen covering her face with a pink jacket and was seen walking barefoot. She was wearing a green crop top and jeans. Rakhi was walking outside the Mumbai airport. When one of the photographers asked why she wasn’t wearing shoes, she said: “Mannat hain (It’s a prayer)”. The photographer again questioned her, “Kis cheez ki? (For what?)” Rakhi replied, “Meri mannat hain ki Salman Khan ki shaadi ho jaaye (I am praying Salman Khan should get married).” Rakhi said that she will not wear any footwear till then. She then added that she has suffered injuries on her feet and requested Salman to tie the nuptial knot and embrace fatherhood soon. The reel has received 1.2 million views.

Social media users came up with hilarious reactions to the clip. One of them commented that Salman should cast her in a film. The user wrote that Rakhi is indulging in such antics only to get a role in Salman’s movie. Another wrote that it also requires talent to do such tomfoolery. Others wrote that Rakhi will not wear footwear for a lifetime, given what she is praying for.

Rakhi was recently the centre of attention when she announced divorce from her former husband Adil Khan Durrani. She had filed an FIR and alleged misappropriation of funds and domestic violence against him. She had also claimed that Adil cheated on her.

During one of her earlier media interactions, Rakhi had said that she will go to Lucknow soon to shoot for a big web series. She had urged the Uttar Pradesh government to provide subsidies and security for her and her team. She added that she has discussed her demands with Ravi Kishan, who will also feature in the web series. Rakhi also said that it is based on a real-life “legend” and she will be the one essaying that role.