Watch: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Make Little Boy's Day In Chandigarh

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are promoting their highly anticipated film, Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani. During their recent stop in Chandigarh, the dynamic duo left a lasting impression on their fans, particularly a young admirer who had a special encounter with the stars.

The heartwarming moment captured by Manav Mangalani, shows a young fan proudly displaying his support for the film by wearing a white t-shirt adorned with the poster of Rocky aur Rani kii prem kahaani. The adorable admirer couldn’t contain his excitement at meeting his favourite stars, and he eagerly asked for their autographs. Ranveer and Alia, known for their warm and friendly nature, happily obliged, signing the back of his T-shirt with big smiles on their faces.

However, the interaction didn’t end there. Ranveer and Alia graciously posed for pictures with the young fan, making the experience even more unforgettable for him.

During the rendezvous at the airport, both Ranveer and Alia sported stylish yet casual looks, effortlessly. Ranveer Singh arrived at the airport wearing a monochrome outfit, dressed entirely in Adidas. He had on a black crew-neck T-shirt and added a white hooded jacket with a front zip, full-length sleeves, and cinched hem and cuffs. To complete the look, he wore matching white joggers, making for a stylish airport appearance. Ranveer added some accessories like white socks, black-and-white slip-on sandals, a stylish chain, nerdy glasses that matched, and of course, a face mask.

On the other hand, Alia looked stunning in her own casual chic ensemble. She opted for a black coord set, exuding elegance and comfort combined. To complete her look, Alia added some glamour to her simple all-black airport look by wearing minimal but eye-catching accessories. Being the Global Ambassador of the luxury brand, she opted for all Gucci accessories, which included a stunning red Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag and cool black tinted futuristic sunglasses.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and many other prominent performers. Additionally, the film marks Karan Johar’s return as a director after a gap of over a decade. The film is scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow.