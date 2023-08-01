Watch: Rekha Breaks Her Saree Tradition At Manish Malhotra's Glam Get-Together

Legendary diva Rekha kick-started this week on an eventful note by attending an intimate get-together organized by fashion maverick Manish Malhotra. The Silsila actress ditched her saree tradition this time and opted for a trendy uber-cool look in black to attend the star-studded party. Footage of Rekha leaving Manish Malhotra’s residence has begun circulating on social media. The actress chose a black T-shirt topped with a long oversized shirt. Matching comfy trousers, trendy shoes, and sunglasses were used as accessories to accentuate her casual look. White jhola bag and striped head beanie wrapping her head broke the monotony of her style by adding a colour pop.

Rekha looked quite elated while interacting with paps and posing for photos. At one point she also clicked pictures with a man donning a matching shirt as hers. Rekha bid adieu to the paparazzi with a namaste gesture before entering her car. She once again waved goodbye just moments ahead of leaving the premises. Catch a glimpse of her appearance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Besides Rekha, actress Parineeti Chopra and sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor also graced the closed-knit party hosted by Manish Malhotra. Ishaqzaade star Parineeti Chopra, who will soon tie the knot with AAP politician Raghav Chadha, chose a black button-down attire to attend the get-together. Youngster Khushi Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra followed a similar black theme for the occasion.

But Janhvi Kapoor, who has been garnering praise for her latest release Bawaal, broke the all-black pattern in a white maxi dress. All the attendees looked quite elated while striking poses for group photos together. “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and more special with Rekha ji, Parineeti Chopra, Khushi, and Janhvi Kapoor." Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

In another inside glimpse shared by Parineeti Chopra, the Hasee Toh Phasee star posed with Manish Malhotra and Rekha. She captioned the click “Legends only" while sharing it online on her Instagram stories.

Previously, Manish Malhotra hit the headlines for hosting his label’s Bridal Couture Show 2023-24 in Mumbai. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leads Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh appeared on the fashion ramp as showstoppers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

Many well-known faces including Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Diana Penty, and Arjun Kapoor among others attended the fashion event.