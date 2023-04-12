WATCH: Salman Khan Teaches Pooja Hedge How to Pose for Camera; Video Goes Viral

Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on this Eid. The cast has been aggressively promoting the family drama on all platforms. Recently, Salman and Pooja were seen at The Kapil Sharma Show. Before gracing the show, Salman and Pooja posed for the shutterbugs and the Bollywood superstar was seen teaching Pooja how to pose.

The video was shared by Viral Bhayani. In the video, Salman Khan, who is dressed in a black shirt and jeans, is posing for the camera and then Pooja Hedge joins him. The actor is asking her to look at different points for the best shot. She is looking ravishing in a golden mustard colour full length velvet dress. The actress keeps her makeup to minimalistic.

Watch the video here:

The film also features Telugu stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu and Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Abdu Rozik and Raghav Juyal. The film is releasing on April 21, 2023.

Talking about the trailer, it begins with Salman Khan walking amidst a beautiful mountainous location in his long hair avatar. In the background people are calling him ‘Bhaijaan’. Then enters his love interest Pooja Hegde who will surely charm everyone with her cuteness. Their chemistry is surely going to win the hearts. Venkatesh is also seen in the trailer. From fighting evil to romancing his lady love, the trailer is full of entertainment.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth alongside Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta. He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Apart from this, Salman also has third installment of Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on April 21, 2023. Later, Salman also has films like Ved and No Entry Mein Entry in his pipeline.

