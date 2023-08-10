Watch: Selena Gomez Hugs Sister Gracie In Sweet Moment From Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

Musician Selena Gomez once again attended her BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert alongside younger sister Gracie on Tuesday, August 8. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker was spotted enjoying the company of her 10-year-old sibling and did not fail to give fans a sneak peek of her highlight moments on social media. Footage of her hugging Gracie at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has now created quite a buzz online. The moment occurred when Taylor Swift began performing her hit track Lover onstage promoting audiences to groove to the romantic track. Just like fans the wave of euphoria also engulfed Selena and Gracie who looked inseparable in the clip.

The adorable video in question was shared by Selena on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen singing the lyrics alongside Taylor Swift. The Same Old Love songstress is also simultaneously pacifying an emotional-looking Gracie by embracing her in a warm hug. The siblings moved along the track’s rhythm as Selena maintained an infectious smile on her face throughout the video. Take a look at the siblings’ loving banter here:

Selena Gomez dancing to Lover with her sister Gracie at The Era’s Tour 🩷 pic.twitter.com/PNGSz4GJDF— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) August 9, 2023

In a since-expired Instagram Stories, Selena was also seen extending support to her BFF Taylor by donning a dark grey hoodie with a poster print of the Eras Tour. The musician showed off her attire in a selfie which she reportedly captioned “Another." If that wasn’t enough, the Only Murders in the Building actress also apparently flaunted her remarkable collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets that she traded with fans. “Thank you to the fans that traded with me,” she wrote while sharing the story.

Previously, it was in April when Selena and Gracie attended Taylor Swift’s concert in Arlington, Texas. In yet-another sweet video, the Back To You singer grooved alongside her younger sister as Taylor continued to enchant the crowd with her impressive performing skills. “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! I love you forever and always," Selena said of her concert visit on social media. Catch a glimpse of the adorable moment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

When it comes to music, Selena is gearing up to release her new album although a specific date hasn’t been announced yet. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift dropped her third re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July.