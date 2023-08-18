Watch: Shiva Rajkumar Shares Glimpses Of His Independence Day Celebration

Actor Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geetha Shivrajkumar celebrated this year’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and fervour. The couple visited the Shakthi Dhama orphanage. The orphanage was born due to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s efforts. Puneeth was Shiva Rajkumar’s brother. The Independence Day special event was organised in Mysuru on Tuesday. Shakthi Dhama, a women and child rehabilitation and learning centre, is located on Nanjangud Road. Sharing a video clip from the celebrations on Twitter, Shiva Rajkumar wrote, “It was a great pleasure to celebrate the 77th Independence Day this year with the children and staff of our beloved Shakthi Dhama School. There is a surprise at the end, don’t miss it!”

Speaking on the occasion, Shiva Rajkumar said, “Everyone should remember the names of all great leaders who strived for the cause of independence.” Highlighting that the country got independence due to the sacrifice and struggles of our ancestors, he noted that everyone should use freedom in the best way possible. Geetha Shivarajkumar also shared her thoughts after hosting the flag. She said, “Independence Day is marked by the remembrance of all those who fought to liberate the country from the shackles of the Britishers.”

Sports Authority of India (SAI) former Assistant Director Arun Kumar Patil, theatre artist Deepak Mysuru, former Physical Education Instructor Veeresh, and Shaktidhama Director Manjula were also present to mark the occasion.

Puneeth Rajkumar died in 2021. Since then, Shiva Rajkumar avoided any celebration. This year, he celebrated his birthday for the first time after his brother’s death.

Shiva Rajkumar is one of the most sought actors in the Kannada film industry. With a massive fan following and a successful career spanning over three decades, his popularity continues to rise day by day. He has starred in over 125 films till now, for which he has also received accolades for his performances.