Watch: Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar’s New House Looks Insanely Attractive

Siddharth Chandekar, a popular Marathi actor in television and films, relocated to a new house together with his wife Mitali Mayekar around a year ago in 2022. Now, after a year of living in their long-awaited dream home, Siddharth experienced a surge of emotions.

Siddharth Chandekar recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback picture of himself and Mitali at the registration office, where they signed the papers for their first property in Mumbai. In the photo, they proudly displayed their inked thumbs to their fans. Reflecting on this milestone, Siddharth expressed his initial apprehension about loans, down payments, and other expenses but eventually decided to take the leap, realizing that soaring high is easier than he anticipated.

Additionally, Siddharth treated his followers to a video tour of his new home, offering glimpses into its various areas. From the spacious living area to the unique bohemian decor, the actor showcased every aspect of his abode on social media. The house boasts a captivating blend of colours, textures, and furnishings influenced by different periods, portraying the home’s evolution over time. The decor exudes a distinctly bohemian style and design.

The house exhibits a diverse range of colours, textures, and furnishings that draw inspiration from different periods, showcasing the home’s evolution throughout the years. The interior design embraces a bohemian style, characterized by a blend of cultural influences and artistic expressions. A particular focal point in the video is a brick wall adorning one side of the house. The furniture and decor throughout the home embody a carefree and unconventional aesthetic, combining elements from various cultures. Moreover, the emphasis in the house lies on practicality and comfort, prioritizing functionality rather than opulence and extravagance.

Siddharth and Mitali are presently cherishing and embracing joyful moments in their home while delighting their fans with wonderful pictures. They exchanged vows on January 24, 2021. In terms of their professional endeavours, Siddharth Chandekar’s latest appearance was in the show Sang Tu Aahes Ka, while Mitali was last seen in Ladachi Me Lek G. The couple is currently devoting their attention to an upcoming project.