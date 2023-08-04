Watch: Summer In Bethlehem's Audio Launch Event Clip Out As Film Completes 25 Years

Malayalam film Summer in Bethlehem completes 25 years of its release this year. It is still loved by the audience. The Sibi Malayil-directed classic is one of the most-watched films of all time. Considered a blockbuster film from its era, the movie has an ensemble cast of Manju Warrier, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and Kalabhavan Mani. It had a guest appearance from Mohanlal.

The movie was released in the year 1998, and it gained cult classic status with time. As the film now completes a quarter of a decade since its release, clips of its audio launch event have been shared on YouTube. It has been uploaded by Siyad Kokkori, who was the producer of Summer in Bethlehem. The released clips show producer M Ranjith preceding the occasion and conducting the show with actors like Girish Puthanchery, Kalabhavan Mani, Kochin Hanifa, Sukumari and Augustine, who were all sharing stage for the first time.

A romantic comedy movie, Summer in Bethlehem had a soundtrack that is remembered and celebrated by generations till now. Renowned for its re-watch ability, the film is a laugh riot revolving around a man named Ravishankar, who is a failed investor but has lied to his grandparents about his success. Ravishankar lives with his friend Dennis, who is an orphan. His grandparents come to visit him. A series of lies then continue as Dennis and Ravi both fall for Manju Warrier’s character.

While the film has completed its silver jubilee, the talks of a sequel in work are surfacing with producer Siyadd Koker announcing that the movie’s awaited sequel is in the works. The sequel is named after a song in the Summer of Bethlehem, named Marrivillain Gopuramal. The movie stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sarjano Khalid, Shruti Ramachandran and Vincy Aloysius in the main roles. The news that is making headlines is the return of a famous actor from the prequel – Manju Warrier, who will be seen playing a major role in its second instalment.