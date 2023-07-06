Watch: Sunny Deol’s Daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya A Few Hours Before The Wedding

Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his beau, Drisha Acharya, in a grand ceremony a few weeks ago. Recently, a video of Drisha preparing for the nuptials has gone viral. The video captures the bride-to-be getting her make-up done while sitting in a white robe, adorned with a statement maang tikka. She can be seen sipping on juice and enjoying the process a few hours before she officially ties the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Karan Deol.

As the video progresses, Drisha looks stunning in a red bridal attire. Her outfit consists of a cut-out red blouse with a deep V-neck and a tie-up detail at the back, embellished with golden work. She pairs it with a matching red lehenga featuring similar intricate work and drapes a heavy-work dupatta over it. Completing her bridal look, she wears a red veil and adorns herself with a statement necklace and earrings. The video also includes cheerful photos of the Deol family, capturing their smiles as they pose together for the camera.

The video shows a few small clips where Karan Deol can be seen entering the wedding venue with the baraat along with his father Sunny Deol. As the music plays, the father-son duo groove to the beats happily. Even Bobby Deol and Dharmendra can be seen dancing and fully enjoying the wedding. A small snippet shows Drisha Acharya looking overjoyed as she walks towards the mandap before the rituals begin.

The Instagram portrayed that the couple were enjoying some quality and family time in Manali. The recent photo shows Karan Deol posing amid the lush green of the hill station. He looks dapper in an olive green shirt with sleeves folded and dark pants and blue sliders for a casual yet cool look.

The caption read, “Drisha Acharya sure makes me look good” and he used the hashtags of Manali and Wednesday vibes. His grandfather, father and uncle reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis.