CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Watch: Sunny Deol’s Daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya A Few Hours Before The Wedding
1-MIN READ

Watch: Sunny Deol’s Daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya A Few Hours Before The Wedding

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 15:39 IST

Delhi, India

Drisha Acharya getting her makeup done prior to the wedding rituals.

Drisha Acharya getting her makeup done prior to the wedding rituals.

A few hours before tying the knot to Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya looked excited and overjoyed.

Dharmendra’s grandson and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his beau, Drisha Acharya, in a grand ceremony a few weeks ago. Recently, a video of Drisha preparing for the nuptials has gone viral. The video captures the bride-to-be getting her make-up done while sitting in a white robe, adorned with a statement maang tikka. She can be seen sipping on juice and enjoying the process a few hours before she officially ties the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Karan Deol.

As the video progresses, Drisha looks stunning in a red bridal attire. Her outfit consists of a cut-out red blouse with a deep V-neck and a tie-up detail at the back, embellished with golden work. She pairs it with a matching red lehenga featuring similar intricate work and drapes a heavy-work dupatta over it. Completing her bridal look, she wears a red veil and adorns herself with a statement necklace and earrings. The video also includes cheerful photos of the Deol family, capturing their smiles as they pose together for the camera.

The video shows a few small clips where Karan Deol can be seen entering the wedding venue with the baraat along with his father Sunny Deol. As the music plays, the father-son duo groove to the beats happily. Even Bobby Deol and Dharmendra can be seen dancing and fully enjoying the wedding. A small snippet shows Drisha Acharya looking overjoyed as she walks towards the mandap before the rituals begin.

The Instagram portrayed that the couple were enjoying some quality and family time in Manali. The recent photo shows Karan Deol posing amid the lush green of the hill station. He looks dapper in an olive green shirt with sleeves folded and dark pants and blue sliders for a casual yet cool look.

The caption read, “Drisha Acharya sure makes me look good” and he used the hashtags of Manali and Wednesday vibes. His grandfather, father and uncle reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
first published:July 06, 2023, 15:39 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 15:39 IST