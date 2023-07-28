Tamannaah Bhatia's Killer Dance To Kaavaalaa’s Hindi Version Tu Aa Dilbara Is Breaking The Internet

As the highly-anticipated release date of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer draws near, fans are buzzing with excitement. Building up to the film’s release, the song Kaavaalaa featuring the stunning Tamannaah Bhatia has already become a sensation. Tamannaah’s captivating performance in the song has drawn comparisons to the international sensation Shakira.

In a recent event held in Mumbai, the film’s team gathered to launch the Hindi version of the song, titled Tu Aa Dilbara. Tamannaah left the audience enthralled with her live performance, showcasing her immense talent and charisma, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. The event further fueled the excitement surrounding the film, making fans eagerly anticipate its release even more.

While the Tamil version was sung by Shilpa Rao, the Hindi version is beautifully sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan and the lyrics have been penned by Raqueeb Alam.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s electrifying dance performance at the launch event quickly went viral, amassing an incredible 2 million views. Social media users were left in awe of Tamannaah’s flawless moves and praised her incredible talent.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “So beautiful, superb dance,” while another one wrote,” This woman is getting Bold day by day.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia, during the press conference for Tu Aa Dilbara in Mumbai, expressed her joy and gratitude for the overwhelming response she has been receiving for the original song Kaavaalaa. The actress shared that ever since she made the reel, her Instagram notifications have been flooding non-stop with amazing feedback from fans.

She expressed her happiness for being a part of such a successful song and acknowledged that it is the love and support of the audience that has made Kaavaalaa such a big hit. She now hopes that the Hindi version will be equally loved by the audience.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, promises to be an action-packed treat for Rajinikanth fans. Alongside the superstar, the film features a star-studded cast, including Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and a special cameo by Mohanlal. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on August 10.