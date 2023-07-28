Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia's Energetic Dance During The Launch Of Kaavaalaa's Hindi Version

The much-awaited Rajinikanth film, Jailer, is all set to hit the screens on August 10, and the promotions for the film are in full swing. One of the songs from the movie, Kaavaalaa, has been gaining immense popularity, and fans are particularly loving the energetic dance performance delivered by the talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia. A recent promotional event witnessed Tamannaah grooving to the Hindi version of the song, Tu Aa Dilbara, captivating the audience and setting the internet abuzz with viral videos of her spirited dance.

In the captivating videos, Tamannaah showcases her impeccable dance skills to the beats of the Hindi rendition of Kaavaalaa. The signature steps of the song have become a sensation online, and the actress’s electrifying performance has left the audience enthralled. Tamannaah donned cargo pants, paired with a stylish white corset-like top, and her hair cascaded gracefully in a simple hairstyle. The dancers accompanying her matched her energy, making the performance even more mesmerizing. As the video concludes, Tamannaah expresses her gratitude to everyone for their support.

The video was shared by Pinkvilla on their official Twitter account, and it quickly garnered attention, receiving 2,447 likes, 500 retweets, and an astounding 217k views. Another angle of the dance event was posted on Twitter by an account called @saurabhbolly, where Tamannaah’s fans celebrated her incredible dance moves to the viral song Kaavaalaa.

The song Kaavaalaa, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, has become a superhit since its release on July 6. The music video has already amassed a staggering 78 million views on YouTube. Tamannaah, excited about the song’s immense success, described the experience of going viral as fun and rewarding. Speaking about the film Jailer, she expressed its significance to her and her enthusiasm for interacting with the media about the project. Tamannaah also shared her joy in working alongside the superstar Rajinikanth, considering it a delightful experience.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer boasts an impressive star cast, featuring the legendary Rajinikanth, the talented Tamannaah Bhatia, the versatile Jackie Shroff, and the esteemed Shiva Rajkumar in lead roles.