Watch: Taylor Swift Receives 8-Minute Long Standing Ovation

American Pop Singer Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been very successful so far. Day 5 of her Los Angeles stop at the SoFi Stadium became extremely memorable for her as she was greeted with an 8-minute standing ovation. This heartfelt gesture reportedly came after the singer enthralled the huge crowd with a mesmerising performance, singing some of her timeless hits. Another highlight of the day was that several notable Hollywood personalities were spotted at the show.

In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, Taylor Swift can be seen standing on the stage as the crowd erupted into a standing ovation that lasted for about 8 minutes. The singer was visibly surprised at the gesture and turned emotional as she stood there, taking in all the love from her fans. Taylor was dressed in a shimmery brown gown on the fifth day.

Taylor Swift received an 8-minute standing ovation from the crowd at her Eras Tour in Los Angeles tonight.pic.twitter.com/DRi87giHDF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

Meanwhile, many celebrities attended the day five concert at the SoFi Stadium. Selena Gomez was one of the most talked about celebrities who attended the show. Reportedly, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for almost a decade and have always supported each other. The actress and singer were spotted at the concert in casual attire.

Selena was wearing a black sweatshirt and a black baseball cap worn backwards, but what makes the look distinctive is its connection to Taylor Swift. The casual dark T-shirt is Eras Tour merchandise, with photographs of the singer and the tour poster printed on it. Selena Gomez posted the picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Another one."

Meanwhile, as per reports, several additional celebs were spotted at the day five-concert, such as Taylor Lautner, Courteney Cox, Emma Stone, Adam Scott, Austin Butler, and Kaia Gerber, among others.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. The US leg of the tour will conclude on August 9 in Los Angeles, and reportedly, the tour has now expanded to 106 gigs across Europe, Asia, and Australia. Also, after the grand success of the 2023 tour, Taylor Swift will be going to Miami, Florida, in October next year.