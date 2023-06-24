Watch: Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde’s Impromptu Butta Bomma Dance Is Here

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde worked together in last year’s Beast. While the film did not meet expectations, it appears that the team certainly had a blast while shooting. We say this because Pooja Hegde has just shared an unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Beast where the duo are shaking a leg with a couple of kids and Sathish. The video was shared by Pooja Hegde as a birthday wish to Vijay, who turned 49 on June 22. However, while celebrities poured in wishes for the actor on his birthday, Pooja was a day late in posting her wish as she uploaded the video a day later.

“Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast since it was Thalapathy’s birthday yesterday,” wrote Pooja Hegde as a caption to the video of them dancing to the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Buttabomma. The original song was picturised on Pooja Hegde herself along with Telugu star Allu Arjun. Take a look at the video here.

Manoj Paramahamsa, the movie’s cinematographer who shot the video, poked fun at Pooja in the post’s comments section by asking why she hadn’t given him credit for the clip. Pooja Hegde and Vijay have only worked together on one project. Despite high hopes, the movie failed to live up to the hype. Nevertheless, it managed to bring in Rs 60 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. Selvaraghavan, VTV Ganesh, and Ankur Vikal all played significant roles in the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is now shooting his next film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Chiyaan Vikram and Trisha Krishnan. It is believed that the film will be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which currently comprises Kaithi and Vikram.