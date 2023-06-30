Watch: The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Wins Hearts Singing A Marathi Song

Actress Adah Sharma has dominated the headlines due to her controversial film The Kerala Story. She played the role of Shalini Unnikrishnan in the movie. Critics and many among the audiences have alleged that The Kerala Story is a propaganda film that disseminated half-baked truths.

And now, the actress is the talk of the tinsel town for singing a popular Marathi song Rakhumai Rakhumai. Adah looks resplendent in a pink suit and playing a guitar. Adah wished the fans on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi and also mentioned the song Vitthal Vitthal Namacha Gajar in the caption. The video has received 3.2 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Social media users were impressed with the singing skills of the actress. One of them commented in Marathi which translates to, “Despite being so famous, you have preserved our Marathi…This is pride." Photographer Ganesh Vanare commented, “Jai Hari Vitthal." Production house Everest Entertainment wished the actress a happy Ashadhi Ekadashi. Marathi actress Anushri Mane dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Adah recently went through a rough patch in her life after she survived a road accident. The actress and the team were heading to Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar over the weekend. However, it was called off after the accident. Fans were tensed and started trending the name of the actress for an update about her health. She finally tweeted that she is fine stating, “I am fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major, but thank you for the concern."

I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern ❤️❤️— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

Adah Sharma is now back to work after the accident and eagerly anticipating the release of her project Tibba. Gaurav Khati has directed the film which is billed to be a psychological thriller. Gaurav is also the writer of the movie along with Avijit Bose and Abhishek Baluni. Darsheel Safary, Sonali Kulkarni, Manoj Verman and Vishal Tiwari acted in the film.