Watch: The Killer Director David Fincher Looks 'Baffled' By Standing Ovation

American filmmaker David Fincher’s crime thriller, The Killer successfully spooked the audience at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, September 3. The film, starring Michael Fassbender in a titular role, received a 5-minute-long standing ovation at the world premiere. According to a report by Variety, Fassbender accompanied by his co-star Tilda Swinton was unable to attend the screening owing to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Fincher walked the red carpet alone and signed film posters of some of his most acclaimed works like Se7en and Fight Club. However, after The Killer’s screening, a video of Fincher looking genuinely confused by the 5-minute standing ovation went viral, arresting the attention of social media users.

After the screening of a film is over, members attending the Venice Film Festival follow the tradition of appreciating the movie through more-than-a-minute-long standing ovations. Apparently, David Fincher was unaware of the custom, reports Variety. Seeing the crowd erupt into a never-ending rhythm of claps, made him puzzled. “He uncomfortably shifted on his feet and flailed his hands in the air and mouthed: What is this?” quoted Variety.

The video shows David Fincher, dressed formally for the event, walking down a plight of stairs. Soon after he got down, one of the authorities pointed something to the filmmaker, presumably urging him, to go back up on the stage to cherish the standing ovation. Looking bemused, he followed the instructions and made his way up, assisted by a producer. However, Fincher’s fidgety gestures made it clear that he was unaccustomed to such ovations.

While on stage, David Fincher continued to smile awkwardly, standing “uncomfortably” amidst the cheering crowd. He was seen shrugging his shoulders more than once, as if not sure how to react, occasionally waving at the people standing in the crowd below.

Internet users were quick to react to the video. A majority of them supported David Fincher, asserting that the filmmaker had the right to feel uncomfortable. “Honestly those 8-minute standing ovations happen after every movie it’s kinda pretentious,” one of them commented. “Dude found out how performative these ovations are and can’t deal,” quipped another. “I think I would try to escape it as well,” agreed a third individual.

David Fincher’s The Killer is a neo-noir psychological action thriller. The film is based on the French graphic novel series, written by Alexis Nolent. Michael Fassbender essays the role of an assassin who gets embodied in an international and chilling manhunt. The Killer will be released worldwide on October 27 in selected theaters.