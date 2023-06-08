Watch: The Rani Song Which Was Shot With 5,000 Junior Artists

The music video of the first song from the movie Rani, written and directed by Shanker Ramakrishnan, has been released. The song titled Pradarshanathineethi is a celebratory composition. While it maintains the traditional elements of an anushtana art form, it is accompanied by contemporary background music, representing a fusion of the old and the new. The lyrics of the song include the lines “Vajrenam Vajrenam Vajrenam God…Akasom Bhumi and Vajrenam God".

The song shoot involved the massive participation of over 5,000 people and was set in Venjaramoodu and Vellanikal params. It was a joyous and festive affair, filled with celebrations. Arun Nandakumar served as the choreographer for this song.

Manju Warrier, the acclaimed Malayalam actress, has unveiled the first look of the actress Niyathi Kadambi from the movie Rani. Expressing her excitement, Manju mentioned that she has been aware of the project for the past few years and is thrilled to see it materialise. She extended her best wishes to the team, describing the film as amazing.

Actor Unni Mukundan recently shared the title announcement poster for the film Rani on his official Facebook account. In his post, the actor expressed his best wishes to the director Shanker Ramakrishnan, Urvashi, Bhavana, Mala Parvathy, Honey Rose, Anumol, Indrans and the entire team of Rani. Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aarya and Priyamani also shared the title announcement poster on their respective social media accounts.

The film revolves around a murder mystery that goes beyond language barriers. The protagonist, Bhasi, who is a detective, grapples with a personal dilemma while attempting to solve the final case of his career. The case involves the murder of a political leader named Dharmarajan and Bhasi finds himself entangled in various unfamiliar circumstances surrounding the case. The role of Bhasi is played by actor Indran.

The production of the film is being handled by Shanker Ramakrishnan, Vinod Menon and Jimmy Jacob, under the Magic Tailwork Sintra banner. The film’s noteworthy aspect is the presence of a talented group of leading actresses in the Malayalam industry. The cast includes Guru Somasundaram, Indrans, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Krishnan Gopinath, Ashwin Gopinath, Ashwat Lal, Ambi, and Sabu Ami Prabhakaran.