Fashionista and social media influencer Uorfi Javed recently shared a video on Instagram, narrating the story of her weird stalker, who now addresses her as “didi”. Uorfi shared how Rana Daggubati’s fictional character in the Netflix series Rana Naidu saved her and ensured that the stalker learnt his lesson. The video shows Uorfi sitting on a couch and narrating the incident, which is now going viral on the internet.

In the video, Uorfi can be seen donning a pink cut-out bralette with matching shorts. She paired her outfit with a heavy jhumkas. For the makeup, Uorfi opted for drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick.

Check out the video here:

Uorfi captioned her post, “Meri problem toh Rana Sort Kiya, ab aur kya kya sort karega Rana? To find out, go watch Rana Naidu, now streaming only on Netflix! And if you want to be featured on Netflix India stories, come up with your most interesting problems that Rana can help sort #ranasortkiya #rananaidu @netflix_in."

“Mujhe toh pehle laga tha ke vo fashion ka shaukeen hai…his outfit really caught my eyes and I even complimented him. Uske baad he was showing up everywhere. Kuch time tak aisa chala. Paps ke bich dikhta rehta. And then he started sending me these weird messages, notes ki Uorfi mujhse shadi karlo warna main ye karlunga vo karlunga” added Uorfi Javed in the video.

Now, the netizens have reacted to the video. One user wrote, “Kaun Tha Wo Badnaseeb?” Another user wrote, “Overacting ho gya."

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed is known for essaying a prominent role in the television series Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Besides this, she has also appeared in the comedy-drama Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. After that, she appeared in Chandra Nandni as princess Chhaya and Meri Durga as Arti.

Uorfi Javed is an avid social media user and often shares videos and pictures which become trending in a couple of hours. Despite being trolled all the time for her eccentric fashion sense, she does not stop experimenting with her outfits.

Uorfi Javed posted the video for Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati’s family drama Rana Naidu. In the web series, Rana Daggubati is seen portraying the role of a man who cleans up dirty secrets and fixes the problems of celebrities in Mumbai. The series features 10 episodes and is currently streaming on Netflix.

