Watch: Vijay Deverakonda's Latest Reel Is Giving His Fans 'Kushi'

Known for his captivating roles and magnetic presence, Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to promote his eagerly awaited film, Kushi. The actor, who is on a promotional spree, is embracing a fresh style approach. This was seen in his recent Instagram entry. Vijay Deverakonda exuded effortless charisma donning an elegant cream ensemble, enhanced with floral motifs on his kurta. Adding to the allure, his outer jacket showcased a lion motif, symbolizing his dynamic and powerful persona.

The outfit was carefully crafted by the renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The actor shared his pictures in the form of a reel with Kushi’s title song in the background.

Within no time, fans rushed to the comment section and complimented him. “Someone call the fire department, because Vijay Deverakonda is on fire," wrote a user. “It’s increasing temperature," another fan wrote.

During the Kushi trailer launch, Vijay Deverakonda made a striking fashion statement by showing his royal side in a blue kurta. The attire featured a unique design, as the kurta was divided into three panels. Adding to the glamour was the asymmetrical neckline, which elevated the overall look. Paired with black pajamas and stylish loafers, the actor exuded elegance and sophistication.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. While the dynamic duo has already provided glimpses of their on-screen chemistry through songs and posters, the film’s trailer is taking excitement levels to new heights. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film brings together Vijay and Samantha for the second time, following their collaboration in the 2018 movie Mahanati. Samantha also reunites with the director for the second time, who worked together on the 2019 film Majili.

Kushi was shot across picturesque locations in Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh and the movie is about an army officer’s love affair with a Kashmiri.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the action-packed film Liger. The highly anticipated film starring The film is all set to release on September 1.