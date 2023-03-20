Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the most eligible bachelors in B-town. Apart from putting his acting skills to the test with challenging roles in films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, Kartik often hits the headlines for his personal life too. Despite dismissing dating rumours umpteen times, Kartik’s name always gets dragged into speculated link-ups with various actresses. Recently, the 32-year-old bagged the Best Actor Award at Zee Cine Awards 2023.

At the award show, Kartik Aaryan’s hilarious revelation of his marriage plans has now left everyone in splits. On March 18, Kartik Aaryan dropped a fun video on Instagram, offering a short glimpse of his speech at the star-studded ceremony where he spoke about his FOMO, Bollywood weddings and his marriage. “Eligible Single Aaryan to make an announcement tonight,” captioned the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor, adding a laughing emoji at the end.

In the video, a group of band members banging on drums accompanied Kartik Aaryan on the stage, while the actor made a dashing entry. The loosely-translated version of what he said was, “You all might be thinking why I have come with a band of drummers here. It’s because I’m having FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. One by one, everyone in Bollywood is getting married. But, there’s one who is not.”

“Who is the one left, standing tall, in the club of eligible singles? Me. The season is changing. This tough guy’s heart is also melting right now. I have been pondering about eating wedding laddoos too. I’ve already performed Pyaar Ka Punchnama, now I think I should perform Shaadi Ka Punchnama too,” joked the actor.

Spilling the beans on his marriage plans Kartik, addressing the crowd, revealed, “That’s why, ladies and gentlemen, by keeping the stage of Zee Cine Awards as my witness, I want to share the exclusive news with my fans and the entire film industry that Kartik Aaryan is getting married.”

To add a dramatic effect to his funny speech, Kartik uttered the word “married” three times. Kartik’s hilarious gig at the Zee Cine Awards made the celebrities present at the event, burst into laughter. Earlier, speculations were rife that Kartik Aaryan was dating her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan. He was also rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Kriti Sanon. However, the Freddy star refuted all the rumours later.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be reprising his role as Rooh Baba in the upcoming Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

