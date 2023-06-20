Watch: When Arvind Trivedi, Who Played Ravana In Ramayan, Watched This Scene On TV Again

With Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush finding itself under fire, an old video of Arvind Trivedi, who essayed the role of Raavan in the mythological show, Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar in 1987, has gone viral. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Doordarshan aired the old epic shows for the audience as the daily soaps were put on hold due to lockdown. During that period, Arvind Trivedi also watched the show and a video of him watching the scene where he kidnaps Sita went viral on the internet.

In the video, the 84-year-old actor is seen watching the scene. He then joins hands in front of the screen and after a few seconds apologises to people. The scene got him very emotional.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, even though Arun Trivedi played the role of Ravana and won hearts for his acting mettle, the actor has spent his life in atonement for portraying the character as he is a devotee of Lord Rama. It is said that a chapter of Ramayana is written on one of the walls in his house and named his home Ram Darwar.

Meanwhile, TV Show Ramayan creator Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar criticised Adipurush. The producer hasn’t watched the film yet but was informed about the dialogue that has been criticised by the audience. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Prem said that Om Raut has tried to create a new dimension through Adipurush.

“Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) also used creative freedom while making Ramayan (for the small screen) but he understood Lord Shri Ram. He made minor changes after reading many texts but never tried to tamper with the facts," he added.

Despite the backlash, the film has reportedly earned more than INR 340 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. On the opening day, the film grossed INR 140 crore at the ticket counter, as announced by the makers of the movie.

Adipurush retells the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti essays Janaki’s role, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang comprise the lead roles in the movie.