Big Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. She also hosts her chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, which you can watch on her YouTube channel. Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh and other well-known celebrities have appeared on the show.

Now, we are about to see another actress on Shehnaaz’s show as she dropped a video with her on Instagram. Any guesses who she is? She is Sara Ali Khan. Sara is on a promotional spree these days for her upcoming film Gaslight, which will be released on March 31. Gaslight will mark Sara Ali Khan’s OTT debut, which will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The video shared by Shehnaaz Gill shows a glimpse of her show’s setup with a quirky “knock knock” session with Sara Ali Khan. The video starts with Shehnaz knocking on the curtain and then Sara appears by singing the song, “Kundi mat Khadkao raja, sidha andar aao raja.” And then, Shehnaz enters behind the curtain and makes hilarious sounds in fun banter. Watch what happens next here:

As soon as the video was shared, it immediately went viral and fans could not resist commenting on her post. One of them commented, “Heheh met both of them and yes they both are way too pretty in real life,” another commented, “Two beautiful ladies in one frame.” One more said, “We can’t wait for this episode, what a surprise baby tu surprise pa surprise da raha.”

Both the actresses looked the prettiest in the video. Talking about Shehnaz Gill, she slipped into a red flowy midi dress that had beautiful puff sleeves with a decollete neckline. Keeping everything subtle, she just went with a sleek low bun of dazzling pumps. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan looked effortlessly gorgeous in her pink striped bodycon dress that had a thigh-high slit and unique neckline.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Gaslight also features Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev. On Tuesday, Sara posted the trailer on her Instagram handle and said, “Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha… aakhir khooni hai kaun? Watch the trailer now!”

