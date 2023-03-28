We Are All Mandalorians Here on Set, Says The Mandalorian Star Carl Weathers

The adventures of the Mandalorian as he journeys through the Star Wars galaxy continue in Season 3 of the acclaimed, Emmy®-winning Star Wars series The Mandalorian. In the new season, Din Djarin, once a lone bounty hunter, has been reunited with Grogu, a child of Yoda’s species whom he rescued and subsequently turned over to Luke Skywalker at the end of Season 2.

The series returns Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Emily Swallow as The Armorer and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa.

There is no doubt that season 3 of The Mandalorian holds many surprises for the viewers along with a relatable story filled with the action, excitement and unforgettable characters that only Star Wars can bring to screens.

Carl Weathers brings back Greef Karga, the leader of the Bounty Hunters Guild, and also directs Episode 4.

“In a way, we are all Mandalorians here on set. We’re all learning the creed and all learning that this is the way. So, I find it a metaphor for so much, and as a result, so joyful to be a part of because I go to work each day looking forward to what I’m going to learn. Not just about filmmaking, but about storytelling, about myself, about other people, about the way we can interact and work. What’s our endgame here in life? There are all those sorts of themes going through ‘The Mandalorian’ this season,” said Weathers.

The third season of The Mandalorian has ignited fiery anticipation, as it ventures into uncharted territory that sets it apart from its predecessors. For starters, the bond between Grogu and Mando is expected to deepen and shift in new and unexpected ways. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride, because The Mandalorian season 3 is primed to be a standout chapter that breaks new ground in the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here