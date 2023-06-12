We Can’t Get Over Pooja Hegde’s 'Sunday' Selfie, Check It Out

Pooja Hegde has made our Sunday better with her adorable selfie. The actress is an active member of social media. She never fails to charm us with her sartorial choices. Be it leaving us gushing with her traditional wear or walking right into our hearts in Western fits, Pooja’s fashion diaries are always on point. This time too, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress highly impressed her admirers with her glammed-up selfie game, that she shared with her Insta fam.

“Hey, How’s your Sunday going?” captioned the Tollywood beauty. The selfie captured Pooja decked up in a strappy pink floral dress, having an A-line cut. She looked like a sweetheart in the princessy ensemble. Pooja teamed her outfit with a pair of gold-plated hoop earrings and differently-patterned, sheer white string bracelets. The actress kept it simple in terms of makeup, sporting a shade of maroon-pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow of the same hue, blushed cheeks, and kohl-rimmed eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja rounded off her pretty pink avatar with open tresses, tucked at the back with a hair clutch. She clicked the selfie from within a car, flashing her cute smile. The actress exuded cheerful vibes in the picture, looking like a million bucks. The selfie was quick to grab the attention of social media users, who reacted to it with lovely comments. “Cute”, “Beautiful”, and “Lovely” were some of the comments in her post. Others expressed their admiration for her by adding red heart emojis.

Not long ago, Pooja made heads turn in a red cut-out gown. Flaunting her hourglass figure in the streak of pictures, the Tollywood diva set the Internet up in flames with her bold expressions and fiery poses. She accentuated her red-hot avatar with smokey eyes and a bronzed makeover. Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to strike a chord with the masses. The actress will next be seen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming action drama Guntur Kaaram. Mahesh Babu has been roped in as the lead. Guntur Kaaram, also starring John Abraham, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu is speculated to hit the silver screens in 2024.