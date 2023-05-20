Weekend With Ramesh: A Delightful Evening With Lyricist Nagendra Prasad

Kannada talk show ‘Weekend with Ramesh’ keeps the audience hooked to their seats. In the latest episode, Kannada film industry’s eminent lyricist, V Nagendra Prasad will be the guest. With over 3000 songs to his credit, Nagendra has written for various movies, devotional albums, and TV serials.

Zee Kannada, the channel airing the fifth season has confirmed the news with the latest promo. The lyricist is seen making a grand entrance on the show. The exuberance of the promo suggests that the upcoming episode about Nagendra will be a star-studded affair. There will be many music directors gracing the episode as well.

In the episode, music director Harikrishna and many others are expected to participate. The episode plans to showcase a number of songs written by V. Nagendra Prasad himself.

The episode will feature a special guest. It will be the eminent lyricist’s teacher. She revealed in the promo, “When Nagendra Prasad was a student, he wrote poems rather than take lessons.”

Known as ‘Kaviratna’ meaning ‘Gem of Poets’, Prasad is also a director, lyricist, composer, actor, and teacher. Coming from a poor family background, the lyricist shared that he feels lucky to have a career of his choice. He completed his postgraduate studies in Kannada Literature at the Manasagangotri Mysore University. Later, he assisted Hamsalekha and made his debut as a Kannada lyrics writer in the movie ‘Gajina Mane’ in 2000. He became one of the most famous lyric writers in the Kannada film industry.

According to the promo, during the episode, Kannada’s most talented musician, Geeta Sahithi Hamsalekha called and said she would like Nagendra Prasad to sit where she used to sit. The moment deeply touched Nagendra Prasad.

The current season of the show brings out the real-life persona of guest celebrities, who talk about incidents from their lives that help inspire the audience.

After a three-year break, the show returned to air in March 2023 for its fifth season. It was reported that the makers aimed to have film personalities like Rishab Shetty and Dhananjaya, cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, and former cricketers Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble on the show. In the first episode of the show, actress Ramya appeared.

There is a lot of interest among television viewers in a show that received a good TRP rating in previous seasons as well. Zee Kannada airs the show on weekends at 9 p.m.