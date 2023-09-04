Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar Film To Feature Golmaal Stars Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyash Talpade

Welcome 3 has been making headlines for a long time and now the makers have finally announced that the third film in the franchise will be titled ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. Last month, Producer Firoz Nadiadwala shared the big news with fans and revealed that Welcome 3 will hit theatres on Christmas next year. Now in another interesting update, Golmaal stars Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor will be joining Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty for the film.

As per a report by the entertainment portal PinkVilla, even before Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 hits the road, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyash Talpade have been roped in along with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta for Welcome To The Jungle. The source close to the development shared, “Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor have over the years acted in several comedy films, their most iconic being the Golmaal Franchise. Before teaming up for Golmaal 5, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor are set to reunite on Welcome To The Jungle. They have a terrific role in the film and much like the Golmaal Franchise, this one too has an interesting dynamic for the two actors."

Adding further to that, the source also chalked out a tentative plan of Firoz Nadiadwala’s revival of three iconic franchises, “Welcome 3 is the first of the 3 Firoz Nadiadwala franchises to go on floors. Welcome will be followed by Hera Pheri 3 and then finally Awara Pagal Deewana 2. Firoz and Akshay are all ready to take the audiences on a laughter marathon by reviving their 3 cult franchises,” the source revealed.

Besides other actors, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Welcome 3. Arshad confirmed that he is indeed a part of Welcome 3 earlier this year when he told Hindustan Times, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

Welcome 3 is titled Welcome To The Jungle. The original two films in the Welcome franchise were released in 2007 and 2015 respectively. In these movies, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor played the iconic duo - Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai. Welcome 3 will be released on Christmas 2024.