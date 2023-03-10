Relationships in the Hindi film industry often make big headlines. It always gets to the public one way or another and then spreads like wildfire. Many renowned Bollywood filmmakers have been known for their affairs with leading ladies in their films. Film magazines and their gossip columns used to be replete with information about their rumoured affairs. Some culminated in marriages, and others couldn’t proceed further and ended on a painful note. One of the most talked about rumoured relationships in this space is between director Rohit Shetty and actress Prachi Desai.

Rohit has been happily married to Maya Shetty since 2005. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are parents to a son named Ishaan Shetty. Everything was going smoothly in their marriage, till Rohit started shooting for his film Bol Bachchan. As stated in the reports, at the time of the shooting, Rohit couldn’t help getting attracted to Prachi. They started spending time together on and off the set. If rumours are to be believed, both even started living together. There were rumours that Rohit even took Prachi for a romantic dinner date while shooting for Bol Bachchan in Jaipur.

This caused a great deal of turmoil in Rohit’s marriage with Maya, and she was not ready to grant him a divorce either. Over time, problems began to seep into Rohit and Prachi’s relationship too. After some time, Rohit reportedly returned to his family. Neither Rohit nor Prachi talked about these speculations publicly, keeping them just rumours. The best thing was that both celebrities didn’t let this failed relationship affect the shooting of Bol Bachchan. Inspired by the 1979 movie Gol Maal, Bol Bachchan struck a chord with the audience owing to brilliant acting performances, impeccable comic timing and commendable direction.

