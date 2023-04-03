What Actor Harshad Arora Said About Breakup With Mayavi Maling Co-Star Aparna Kumar

Harshad Arora is one of the heartthrobs of the telly world. He rose to fame with his daily soap operas like Beintehaa, Dahleez and others. The actor recently joined the cast of the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Harshad was in a relationship with his Mayavi Maling co-actor Aparna Kumar for almost four and half years and parted ways in May 2022.

Harshad Arora has finally opened up about their split and shared that sometimes relationships don’t last forever. Speaking with ETimes, Harshad shared, “When you have a lot of differences and feel that things are not moving in the same direction, it is better to separate and move on in life.” The actor also mentioned that he and Aparna shared a beautiful bond till it lasted, but it was not meant to be forever. “So, we decided mutually to part ways rather than cause further issues in our lives,” he added.

Harshad has reportedly been single since then and said that at the moment he wants to focus only on his career. “Sometimes relationships don’t last forever. A relationship requires a lot of hard work and investment,” he shared. He also stated that he is “too focused on his work right now" to think of anything else.

Actress Aparna Kumar also opened up about their breakup and told the publication that after living together for four years, she felt it was more important to move on with dignity and grace than talk about their breakup. “So, I kept quiet about it and still intend to do so. No one likes to talk about their personal space and I feel it is better to move on than talk about the past. Things did not work out between us,” she added.

Aparna was last seen in Mayavi Maling in 2018 alongside Harshad Arora and is currently busy with web shows. Meanwhile, as per the promos of the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, a major twist will unfold with Sai Joshi deciding to marry Dr Satya essayed by Harshad. The decision will leave Virat and his family stunned.

